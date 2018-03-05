Bridgeport Receives Budget Award

#Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport Office of Policy and Management has received the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the 10th consecutive year. The “Budget Award” is the highest honor in governmental budgeting and a testament to strict adherence to nationally recognized guidelines. The Budget Award is a formal recognition of Mayor Ganim’s initiative towards transparency and consistency across the board. Through the innovative presentation of materials, inventive integration of digital media, and a commitment to meticulous preparation, the City has become the epitome of effective budgeting. To consistently be awarded such a prestigious distinction speaks not only to the commitment of the Office of Policy & Management but furthermore to the City and the administration and their level of professional excellence. Director of the Office of Policy & Management Nestor Nkwo said, “Each fiscal year, we compose our annual budget and respond to feedback provided by the GFOA striving to exceed national standards. This award would not have been possible without the work of the dedicated staff in OPM and the contributions of each department head. We look forward to maintaining our high level of standard each year.”

