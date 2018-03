UPDATE: Andrew from ServPro is stuck in this traffic and sent in this photo. He says the traffic is at a standstill.

There is a report of a crash on the Merritt Parkway northbound between exits 48 and 49 with injuries. State troopers on scene requesting EMS and two flatbed tow trucks but Trumbull EMS is reporting 13 vehicles involved. Avoid the area if you can.

This news report is made possible by: