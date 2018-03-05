Norwalk News: Larceny Suspect

On February 25, 2018, Norwalk Police investigated a larceny complaint at the Shell Ga s Station on Westport Ave. The victim entered the establishment and placed his phone down on the front counter. After he completed his transaction, he left and forgot the phone. The victim returned to the gas station a short time later hoping to retrieve his phone. However, the phone was taken prior to the victim returning. The suspect is described as a male, possibly Asian with long black hair, brown eyes, mustache, an earring in left ear with eyeglasses. The suspect is approximately 5’-7” tall and was wearing a red and white hooded zip-up jacket, black pants and red and white sneakers. The suspect left the area in an older silver Acura with tinted windows and a sunroof. Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about this crime is asked to contact Officer Avila at 203-854-3051.

Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts. Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)