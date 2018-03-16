Norwalk Police Say Driver Sober Or Get McPulled Over

St. Patrick’s Day is one of America’s most widely celebrated holidays, for the Irish and non-Irish alike. It’s a great excuse to gather with friends and family and make merry over bangers n’ mash and a pint of green beer. Sadly, the night often ends with drunk drivers on the road, which pose a threat to other drivers, vehicle passengers, and pedestrians. In 2016 alone, 60 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18). Not only is this behavior deadly, it is illegal. For that reason, Norwalk Police will be out in full force to make sure that if you are behind the wheel, you are sober. This year, if you will be drinking alcohol, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. Tragically, March 17 has become a dangerous holiday on our nation’s roads. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), during the 2016 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period, almost two-fifths (39%) of all motor vehicle crash fatalities involved drunk drivers. The early hours of March 18 did not fare much better. Between midnight and 5:59 a.m., nearly three-fourths (69%) of all crash fatalities involved drunk drivers. In fact, from 2012 to 2016, almost two-fifths (38%) of the drunk-driving fatalities during this holiday period involved drivers who had blood alcohol concentrations (BACs) well above the .08 limit, with 269 drunk-driving fatalities total. Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly, as lack of attention to their surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of being hit by a vehicle. “St. Patrick’s Day should only be a good time for members of our community,” said Lieutenant Terrence Blake. “But we need your help to make this a reality. A commitment to sober driving keeps our neighborhood roads safe. Always make a plan before heading out to the festivities. Understand the dangers of drinking and driving. Designate a sober driver before you and your friends go out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over—St. Paddy’s Day, and every day,” Blake said. Norwalk Police Department Norwalk Department of Police Service One Monroe Street • Norwalk, Connecticut • (203) 854-3000 Drunk-driving death rates are staggering: In 2016, there were 10,497 people killed in drunk-driving crashes. Another way to look at it? An average of one person was killed every 50 minutes in a drunk-driving crash in the United States that year. Too many people are not getting the message. Drunk driving is a deadly and illegal behavior. It is inexcusable, and it is unacceptable. “We are asking our community’s drivers to work with us to end drunk driving,” said Lieutenant Blake. “There are too many reliable alternatives to get you home safely. Think before you act.” The Norwalk Police Department recommends the following safe alternatives to drinking and driving: • First: Always remember to plan ahead. You know whether you will attend a party. If you plan to drink, plan for a sober driver to take you home. Is it your turn to be the designated driver? Take that role seriously—your friends could be relying on you. • Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you have only had one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public or alternate transportation to get home safely. • If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911. • Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and arrange to get them home safely. Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

This press release is made possible by: