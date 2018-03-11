Westport News: Power Company Scam

Westport, CT- Unfortunately, following this week’s storm, the Westport Police Department has received complaints from multiple businesses in town regarding a power company scam. The businesses have received calls from persons purporting to be from Eversource Energy advising they will not have their power restored unless they provide the phone payment. Eversource crews have been working tirelessly to restore power to residents and businesses in Westport. The company does not require additional payment for this service. Please do not provide personal information or credit card information to anyone over the phone. If you have any questions about the legitimacy of a call received, please contact Eversource directly at 800- 286-2000. If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact the police department via the non-emergency line (203) 341-6000.

This press release is made available from: