Westport News: Suspicious Person

Westport, CT– On March 6, 2018 at approximately 3:15pm, a juvenile female was approached by a suspicious male and female on Marion Road. The juvenile reported she just got off the bus from Coleytown Middle School, when an older black 4 door vehicle with a loud muffler drove towards her. The operator asked the juvenile if she needed a ride. The juvenile replied no and continued walking to a house nearby where she called her parents. The operator is described as a Hispanic male with dreadlocks and a goatee, age 20 to 30 years old with a deep voice. The passenger was described as a black female with her hair in a bun, also 20 to 30 years old. The Westport Police Department is working closely with the Westport Board of Education to ensure the safety of our students and continue to keep the public informed. Anyone with information to assist in identifying this male and female is asked to call the Westport Detective Bureau at 203-341- 6080.

