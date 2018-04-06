Bridgeport News: Central HS Threat

12:20am–#Bridgeport CT– Central High School’s lockdown has been lifted according to police radio reports. The only place to pick up your child is on Lincoln Boulevard. Police spokesperson Av Harris said “there is no active shooter treat at Central High School. Students were circulating a Snapchat photo around the school”. The student that was “possibly the suspect was immediately located and detained”. Pollice radio reports say that only Lincoln Boulevard is the place to pick up your child if you wish. The area is congested with parked cars from parents.