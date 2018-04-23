Fairfield News: Special Needs Fair

#Fairfield CT–The Fairfield Special Education PTA is set to host a FREE Provider and Resource Fair for all Fairfield residents, and those in surrounding towns, who have children with special needs or disabilities. This fair will take place on Wednesday, April 25th from 6 PM – 8:30 PM at McKinley Elementary School located at 60 Thompson Street, Fairfield in the gymnasium. The purpose of the provider fair is to broaden awareness within the special needs community about the various resources available in our region, provide the opportunity to connect directly with providers and obtain information on the programs and services that they provide. Parents will then be able to determine whether any are compatible with the needs of their child(ren). The Fairfield SEPTA is a group of parents, teachers, community professionals and community supporters striving to improve the education and social interactions and recreational opportunities of children with special needs. Our purpose is to address broader issues that impact all children with special needs in our community. Fairfield SEPTA’s overall message and approach as a PTA are to work in a positive and collaborative manner with our school system and our community.

For more information: Contact: Bonnie Rotelli or Shannon Goodchild Co-Chairs Email: Fairfieldseptaspecialevents@gmail.com

