Norwalk News: Underage Drinking

#Norwalk CT–On April 19, 2018 at 11:45pm, representatives from the Norwalk Department of Police Service, the Department of Consumer Protection’s Liquor Control Division, and the Norwalk Fire Marshal’s Office entered the premise to address a report of underage patrons, and more than one hundred individuals under the age of 21 were identified. “We are pleased that the Department of Consumer Protection suspended Johnny Utah’s liquor permit,” said Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik. Chief Kulhawik added, “Having such a large number of very impressionable and vulnerable young people consuming alcohol is a concern for everyone. Permittees need to demonstrate they have an understanding of their responsibilities. Thank you to Commissioner Seagull for acting so quickly on this matter.” “At DCP, we do everything we can within our jurisdiction to keep the public safe, and that means making it clear that businesses in the state must abide by the law,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “Serving alcohol to minors is a serious offense that is not taken lightly. We want to thank our partners at the Norwalk Department of Police Service for working closely with us on this matter.” Connecticut residents with concerns regarding liquor establishments in the state may contact the Liquor Control Division by emailing dcp.liquorcontrol@ct.gov, or by calling (860) 713-6210.

