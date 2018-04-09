Westport News: Pedestrian Struck

#Westport CT–On 04/08/2018, at approximately 1:30pm officers, were dispatched to Compo Beach on a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian and leaving the scene. Upon arrival, officers learned a Parks and Recreation employee had been hanging signs on Soundview Drive when they observed the suspect vehicle traveling the wrong way on the one-way road towards her direction. At the same time, several other vehicles were attempting to exit Compo Beach and turn onto Soundview Drive. The employee instructed the vehicles exiting Compo Beach to stop and pull over in order to avoid an accident. When the employee attempted to stop the operator to inform her she was driving the wrong way, the vehicle initially stopped, but then accelerated and left as the employee approached the car. As the vehicle left, it struck the victim’s leg. The victim declined medical attention and was able to provide the investigating officer the registration number of the suspect vehicle.

