Westport News: Woman Faces Multiple Charges

#Westport CT—At approximately 3:00pm on 04/08/2017, officers were dispatched to the Black Duck Café on a report of a woman who left a cab without paying her fare. The woman was back inside the cab upon the arrival of officers. Officers provided the woman a ride back to her vehicle, which was parked at Longshore and which she claimed contained her money. After locating her vehicle, officers observed it matched the suspect vehicle involved in the previous incident. Once at her vehicle, she became agitated, uncooperative and refused to provide her identification. While attempting to sit in her vehicle, the woman struck one of the officers with her car door. She was handcuffed and placed in the rear of a patrol car while officers searched for her identification. While officers were searching for the woman’s license, she began pushing on the windows of the patrol vehicle with her feet. The woman was ultimately identified as Jacqueline Bracht, 34, of Middletown, CT. She was transported to headquarters where she was charged with 53a-125b Larceny 6 th and 53a-167a Interfering with an Officer. Bracht was additionally charged with 14-222 Reckless Driving for the incident that took place earlier in the day. Bracht was initially held on a total of $1,500 bond. Her bonds were later lowered to Promise to Appears by the bail commissioner. Bracht is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 04/17/18.

