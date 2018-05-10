Bridgeport News: 107 Year Old Woman Escapes Fire

3:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 107-year-old woman escaped unscathed with the help of family when a fire broke out in her home at 292/294 Maplewood Avenue. Chief Thode of the Bridgeport Fire Department confirmed the fire started in the basement and spread to the first floor. He said everyone made it out of the home safely and there were no injuries to either the occupants or of the firefighters. Four handlines were used to put out the blaze. The fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire. Servpro is on scene to make it Like It Never Even Happened and John Cotter of Nutmeg Public Adjusters will make sure the homeowner gets full compensation from their insurance comapny.