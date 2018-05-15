#Stratford CT—A fire was extinguished Monday morning at 45 Buckskin Lane that caused extensive damage to the roof. The fire was contained to one side of a two-unit condominium and was extinguished within 20 minutes of the arrival of the Fire Department. At 5:37 AM, Firefighters were dispatched to the above address for a report of a fire coming through the roof. The Engine 4 Crew arrived to find a significant amount of smoke and fire from the roof above the front entryway. The Crew conducted a search of the residence and found the owner asleep in bed and unaware of the emergency; she was evacuated to the outside and treated for non-life threatening exposure from the smoke. Under the command of Assistant Chief Camperlengo, the fire was contained to an area above the front entry and the roof of 45B Buckskin Lane. The Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that an exterior light fixture had failed and burned through the exterior wall into the attic and through the roof. The owner will be displaced until repairs to the roof can be made and the interior of the property can be cleaned.

(Stratford Fire Department Press Release)