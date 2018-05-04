Bridgeport New: Cops And Barbers

#Bridgeport CT– On Thursday, the Bridgeport Police met with the community at VIP Barbershop at 464 Huntington Turnpike (same plaza as the 50’s Diner). Police said a number of people from the community came out to visit and enjoy free pizza from Vazzy’s Restaurant. When I asked what was on their mind they said there were no real questions, it was primarily an opportunity to start a dialogue. Police said they will be having this from time to time in different areas of town.

DoingItLocal also plans on having future Facebook Live with the community to field questions they might have. We also plan on having community talks hosted by VIP Barbershop. I’ll keep you posted!