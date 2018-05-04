Bridgeport News: Pursuit

6:39pm–UPDATE: Police have the suspect in custody with the help of K-9.

6:06pm–#Bridgeport CT– An attempt to pull over a vehicle turns into a pursuit. Starting on Prospect Street, onto Route 8 northbound getting off exit 4 down Lindley to East Washington and terminated at Pembroke and Boston Avenue. He then proceeded to hit a car at Pembroke and Berkshire Avenue. Police started following him at the blazing speed of 10mph around Arctic Street and then he bailed on foot at Central and Deacon Street. Heavy police presence in the area as they continue looking for him.

