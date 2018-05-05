Norwalk News: Shooting/Robbery Arrest

#Norwalk CT–On October 12, 2012, at 1:40 PM, the Norwalk Police responded to Stop & Shop at 385 Connecticut Avenue for a person that had been shot. Officers found that the female victim had been shot during a robbery and sustained serious injuries. Detectives developed numerous leads and gathered physical evidence to aid them in their investigation. As the result of new information, Terrance Police was developed as a suspect. With the assistance of the State Of Connecticut Forensic Laboratory, Police was linked to the crime through DNA. Detective Podgorski obtained an arrest warrant for Police. On May 4, 2018, Detectives Podgorski & Cisero arrested Police at the Connecticut Parole Office in Bridgeport.

Arrested: Terrance Police, 33 of 75 Easton Avenue Waterbury

Charges: Assault 1 and Robbery 1 Bond: $150,000 cash

(Norwalk Police Press Release)