Westport News: Employee Theft

#Westport CT–On 03/12/18, officers were dispatched to Whole Foods on a report of an employee theft. Officers spoke with Loss Prevention and learned Jenisa Serrano had stolen approximately $1,600 from the store. Serrano made approximately 100 fraudulent returns, refunds and voided cash transactions since January of this year. The investigating officer submitted an arrest warrant application for Serrano, which was later granted. On 04/30/2018, Serrano turned herself in at police headquarters on the outstanding warrant. She was charged with 53a-125 Larceny 4 th and released after posting $7,500 bond. Serrano is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 05/09/2018.

This press release was made possible by: