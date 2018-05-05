Westport News: Multiple Charges

#Westport CT–On 05/04/2018 at approximately 9:00am, officers were dispatched to 275 Post Road East on a report of a domestic disturbance in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers learned the female victim had struck the male victim multiple times outside of a parked vehicle. At one point in the argument, the female victim was standing on the sill plate of the vehicle and the male victim took off at a high rate of speed, throwing the female victim from the vehicle. The female victim sustained a minor head injury from impact with the pavement. The male victim was not injured. The female was issued a misdemeanor summons for 53a-181 Breach of Peace and transported to the hospital for treatment. She is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 05/07/2018. The male victim was taken into custody and charged with 53a-181 Breach of Peace and 14-222 Reckless Driving. He was released after posting $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 05/07/2018.

