Bridgeport News: 14 Year Old Arrested After Pursuit Wanted For Home Invasion With Gun, Stolen Car

10:30am–#Bridgeport CT–Bridgeport Police Press Release: Bridgeport Police patrol units spotted a tan Buick Century that was stolen on June 25, 2018 during the course of an armed home invasion. A marked patrol unit requested that additional officers respond to the area so that the vehicle could be safely stopped. When units arrived in the area, a motor vehicle stop was initiated, but the vehicle’s operator refused to stop when directed to do so and engaged police in a pursuit. This pursuit traveled through the Hollow area of the city, into downtown and ultimately ended in the Black Rock section of the city, where the vehicle operator drove into the driveway of a home on Grover’s Street, fled the vehicle on foot, and was captured by officers after a struggle. Crack cocaine was found in the juvenile’s possession after a search incident to arrest.

The perpetrator is identified as a 14-year-old male who was also involved in an incident on June 22, 2018, where he threatened a victim and attempted a robbery by displaying a firearm. Officers were unable to locate this juvenile male on that date, but he was identified as being responsible for this incident.

As of this writing, we are awaiting the arrival of the juveniles mother so that we may interview him regarding these above incidents.

As the result of the pursuit, one minor accident was reported in the downtown area, and there are no reports of injuries.