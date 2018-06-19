STRATFORD, CT – Stratford EMS staff were recognized by the Youth Committee of the Stratford Partnership for Youth and Families with MEDALS (Making Extraordinary Differences and Leading Stratford) awards.

Stratford EMS Administrator / Paramedic, Kevin Giasullo, Volunteer EMT Alex Shein and the Stratford EMS Explorer Post 4911 were all recognized in a short ceremony that was held at Town Hall Council Chambers on June 18, 2018 at 7:00pm. The awards were presented for contributions to the community that make a difference, create a better Stratford and support Stratford’s Youth.

The ceremony, put on by the Youth Committee of the Stratford Partnership for Youth and Families, featured an update on some of the accomplishments and projects of the Youth Committee, Grants and Awards. Mayor Laura Hoydick gave an opening address and Representative Joseph Gresko was also present.

“I am so proud of our team here at Stratford EMS. Alex is a shining example of the strong volunteerism here in Stratford. Kevin, who began his career as a SEMS Explorer, proves that our Youth can aspire to achieve great things here is Stratford and the EMS Explorer Post has and continues to provide a safe and positive pathway for our Youth. Very deserving awards for all of them!” said Mike Loiz, Director of EMS and 911 for Stratford.

(Pictures L-R: Kevin Giasullo, Alex Shein, SEMS Explorer Post 4911)