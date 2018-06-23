Stratford News: Attempted Robbery

#Stratford CT–Brant Hufcut age 18 of Milford was arrested following an attempted robbery on Prayer Spring Road. The robbery occurred when Hufcut and an unknown accomplice were at the victim’s residence. At that time Hufcut displayed a handgun and attempted to rob the victim who Hufcut claims owe him money. A scuffle ensued and Hufcut struck the victim several times in the head with the pistol. Hufcut was detained at the scene by the victims and family while the unknown accomplice took the pistol and fled the scene.

Hufcut was charged with; Criminal Attempt to Commit Robbery 1, 53a-49/53a-134 Assault 2 w/Firearm, 53a-60a Disorderly Conduct – 53a-182 Hufcut was held on a $25,000 bond and a court date of 06-29-18 was assigned. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information please contact SPD Detective Division at 203-385-4119, 4140,4123.

(Stratford Police Press Release)