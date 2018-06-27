Stratford News: Police Award

Mayor Laura Hoydick and Chief Joseph McNeil and his staff had the pleasure of meeting with descendants of former Officer Edward Manchester who was a member of the Stratford Police Department in the early 20 th century. Officer Manchester was shot in the line of duty trying to apprehend a robbery suspect and later returned to work to finish his career. The incident happened on November 15, 1924. “Officer Edward Manchester’s service is exemplary and represents the unbroken blue line of service that forms the foundation of the Stratford Police Department to this day,” said Mayor Laura R. Hoydick. “It was an honor to join with Officer Manchester’s family and the Stratford Police Department to recognize his service, and to make this award. These are the stories of service and sacrifice that we all should remember.” Officer Manchester’s family included his granddaughter Irma “Chicky” Frasca and great-granddaughter Gracie Fulljames who was accompanied by her husband Greg Fulljames. Officer Manchester was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart award for injuries received during the incident as a well as a retirement badge. It was an honor to meet Officer Manchester’s family and have the opportunity to recognize his sacrifice and dedication.