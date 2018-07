The Stratford Police investigated a drowning incident on July 2 rd . During the incident a 5 year old child drowned in a pool located in the backyard of the family’s residence on Sunnybank Avenue.. Officers performed CPR on the child who was turned over to responding EMS personnel and transported to a local hospital. The child passed away on July 3 rd . The Stratford Police Department will respect the families privacy no further information will be provided.