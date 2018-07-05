Stratford News: Weapon and Drug Arrest

#Stratford CT–On 07-04-2018 Daemoni Brice of Stratford was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Manufacture-Distribution-Sales of Prescription Drugs, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in a Drug Factory Setting, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Simple Trespass and Theft of a Firearm. Brice was the passenger in a car and the stolen firearm was under his seat. The recovered firearm, a GLOCK 43 was reported stolen in the state of Georgia. Brice was held on a $75,000 dollar bond and is scheduled to appear in court on 07-13-2018.

The juvenile driver (17 year old)) was charged with Simple Trespass, Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, Carrying a pistol without a Permit, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Possession of Narcotics within 1500 feet of a Housing Project, Operating a Drug Factory and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A second firearm was found under his seat. The weapon, a loaded revolver and marijuana were found under the juvenile’s seat.

Investigators requested that the juvenile be remanded to custody based on the charges. The request was denied.

A third individual, Dashaun Mitchell was also arrested based on an active re-arrest warrant issued for him by the court.

The arrest stemmed from a stop/investigation of several individuals loitering on property belonging to the housing authority. None of the arrested individuals live within the housing complex. Members of the Narcotic Unit approached the suspects based on complaints made by residents and they recognized some of the individuals who had been previously warned not to loiter on the property.

(Stratford Police Press Release)