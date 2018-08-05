Westport News: Bridge Detour Update

(Westport, CT) -The Connecticut Department of Transportation intends to perform construction to repair the deficiencies of the Bridge Street William Cribari Bridge from Monday, August 6th through Friday, September 14th. The closure of the bridge and detour will commence Monday through Thursday evenings from 8:00pm until 5:00 AM and will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Marine traffic requiring bridge openings may be limited during the work periods. No lane closures will occur from 6:00am Friday, August 31 st until 8:00pm Tuesday, September 4 th .

Appropriate detours around the bridge work will be posted using portable detour signs. The detour will direct motorists from the west side of the bridge north onto Riverside Avenue, east onto the Post Road/ Route 1, and then south onto Compo Road South/ Route 136 to the intersection of Bridge Street and Greens Farms Road. The detour will direct motorists from the east side of the bridge east on Bridge Street, north onto Compo Road South/Route 136, west on the Post Road/Route 1 and then making a left onto Riverside Avenue/Route 33 to travel south. Another alternative route from the east side of the William Cribari Bridge would be to take the Sherwood Island Connector onto Interstate 95 South to exit 17 before traveling south on Saugatuck Avenue, east on Park Street, followed by a left onto Charles Street to the intersection with Riverside Avenue. From the west side of the bridge, motorists could alternately travel south on Riverside Avenue, west on Charles Street, cross Saugatuck Avenue to enter Interstate I- 95 northbound, exiting via exit 18 onto the Sherwood Island Connector, then travel westbound on Greens Farms Road to Bridge Street. Modifications or extensions to the construction schedule may become necessary due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions. Residents, commuters, and mariners are encouraged to plan accordingly and/or seek alternate routes if necessary and maintain a safe speed while traveling through this area.

