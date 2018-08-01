Westport Seeks Back To School Supplies

#Westport, Conn. – Director of Human Services Elaine Daignault announced today that the Town of Westport’s annual Back to School Program is currently seeking donations of new backpacks, gift cards (Staples Office Supply, Walmart, and/or Target) and/or cash donations to benefit income-eligible Westport families.

Ms. Daignault stated, “There is a growing number of Westport families facing the burden of financial hardships in town and back to school time can be particularly stressful on a family budget. Thanks to the generosity of our community, the Department of Human Services is able to provide discreet assistance to income-eligible families who want to give their children the best possible start to their academic school year. Cash and gift card donations ensure that parents can share in the excitement of back to school shopping with their children and donors can be confident that 100% of their donations directly benefit their Westport neighbors.”

The number of back to school program beneficiaries has grown each year. Last fall community donations allowed DHS to supply the equivalent of 10 classrooms of children with school supplies. That’s over 100 kids who were able to purchase supplies that they otherwise would not have been able to afford. Local donations from community members, coupled with a limited number of Walmart gift cards supplied by the Salvation Army, provide an essential resource to families in need. The Back to School Program depends solely upon the generosity of community individuals and organizations.

Tax-deductible monetary donations made payable to “Families in Need Fund” (memo: Backpacks) may be mailed to the Department of Human Services,110 Myrtle Avenue (Room 200), Westport, CT 06880. Donors may also choose to bring a new backpack and/or gift cards directly to the Human Services Department office in Town Hall, 100 Myrtle Avenue, Room 200, Monday through Friday between 9 am to 4 pm now through August 20.

Westport families who may qualify for this program are encouraged to contact the Department of Human Services at 203-341-1050. If you have any questions regarding this program, please call Margaret Pinheiro at 341-1050 or email emilton@westportct.gov.

