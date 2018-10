UPDATE: 1pm–K-9 tracked the suspect and literally took a bite out of crime when they located the suspect on Carrol Avenue.

12:50pm–#Bridgeport CT– Heavy police presence at Hollister and Stratford Avenue for a skinny black male, purple do-rag, black jacket, and one red sneaker. He is currently near Orange Street not near the school. The school is in lock in/out.

