Shelton News: Alleged Bank Robber Arrested

On 10/15/2018 at approximately 10:00 AM Shelton Police were dispatched to 704 Bridgeport Ave., Key Bank, on a report of a bank robbery.

On 10-17-18, Shelton Police and Detectives, with the assistance of the Seymour Police

Department, arrested 37 year old Michael Mangiafico of Seymour and charged him with

Robbery 1 st Degree and Larceny 3 rd Degree. Mangiafico was held on a $100,000 bond and

will be arraigned today (10-17-18) at Derby Court. The expedited arrest was partially due to the tips received after releasing pictures of the suspect to the public.