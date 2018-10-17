Norwalk News: Structure Fire

Norwalk Fire Department UPDATE: Norwalk firefighters responded to a house fire on 19 Arbor Dr, at 7:27 pm. Upon arrival firefighters were met with heavy fire on the first floor of the home. And in the attic. Only one occupant was home at the time and managed to get out with no injuries. The home suffered heavy fire and smoke damage and is posted unfit for occupancy displacing four people. The fire is still under investigation for the cause.

7:33pm–#Norwalk CT– Firefighters on scene of a structure fire on Arbor Drive.

