Fairfield News: Sasco Hill Beach Clean-up

The Fairfield Garden Club Conservation Chairs, Jennifer Bargas and Penny Ross, recognize that one of the if not the, greatest perks of living in Fairfield is being close to Long Island Sound and its beaches. In an effort to honor this natural gift, a beach clean-up will be held on Tuesday, November 13th, from 9 to 10:30AM. To demonstrate support for the Garden Club of America’s 2018 Position Paper on Oceans, members of The Fairfield Garden Club will gather at Sasco Hill Beach on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 to pick up trash on the beachfront. As a member club of the Garden Club of America as well as a member of Federated Garden Clubs of CT, The Fairfield Garden Club actively promotes initiatives that support responsible waste management practices, including those aimed at reducing growing ocean garbage patches.

