West Haven News: Bus Into Building

UPDATE: Fox61 has sent in this photo from the scene to us and said that the bus had students from Princeton University that were on their way to the Yale football game in New Haven. Four people including the bus driver were injured and transported to the hospital. 36 students were screened by EMS and said not to be injured and are being transported onto another bus. This is exit 43 northbound. Trucks and buses are prohibited from this exit due to the steep grade.

10:30am–#West Haven CT– Reports of a coach bus into a building exiting I-95 at exit 43 northbound. Reports of downed wires, extrication required and 31 injured. A mass casualty has been declared.

This press release is made possible by: