The Westport Police Department is seeking qualified applicants for entry level and certified police officer positions. Applicants must possess a valid C.H.I.P. Physical Ability Assessment card and score at least a 70% on the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association Written Test. The application is available through PoliceApp.com. The next upcoming CPCA test is December 28th in South Windsor with another in Farmington on January 26th; the registration deadline is January 20th.

The starting salary for entry level officers is $62,200 with a 6-step pay scale. Top step is $89,251 and is generally reached within 5 years. Salary for certified applicants will be commensurate with experience. Successful applicants must, at a minimum, be U.S. citizens, age 21 of age or older, and have a minimum of a high school diploma or a GED, though an associate’s degree or higher or military service is preferred. Certified officers must have a minimum 2years of experience. Officers must live within 35 miles of Westport by the time of police academy graduation. Certified officers applying for entry level position must successfully complete all phases of the selection process, with the exception of the written examination and agility test, to be considered for appointment to the department. Those scoring above the minimum on the exam will advance to an oral board panel and swim test. Candidates passing these phases of the selection process shall be ranked by score on a hiring list and are eligible to be called for an initial interview with the Chief of Police and/or command staff.

Candidates that receive a conditional job offer by the Chief of Police will continue further in the selection process and will be subject to a background investigation, polygraph, medical and psychological examination. Please note: Since Westport is a coastal community; successful applicants will be required to pass a swim test consisting of a 100-yard swim, treading water, and object retrieval at an 8 to10 foot depth. The Westport Police Department does not permit facial piercings to be worn on duty and only female officers are permitted to wear one pair of small stud type earrings while on duty. For entry level officers, tattoos may not be visible while in uniform. For such visible tattoos, cover-ups, such as bandages and “tat jackets” are not allowed. The deadline for applying at Policeapp.com is January 20th.

The Town of Westport is an Equal Opportunity Employer. It is the policy of the

Westport Police Department not to discriminate and to provide equal opportunity to all

qualified persons regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, or disability.

