Bridgeport News: Engine 12 Delivers Christmas

#Bridgeport CT–How about some likes to the Bridgeport Fire Department’s Engine 12 for making deliveries of food and toys Saturday night for families in need? The families were nominated by Bridgeport School’s social workers for a total of 120 children. Each family received a turkey dinner, the toys were donated by Bridgeport Firefighters Local 834, Long Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Career Resources. Other donations were made by Servpro of Bridgeport, Edie Faile, Barb Susi, along with family and friends of Bridgeport Firefighters. The Bridgeport Sound Tigers donated 150 tickets for families as well.

The event was organized by Engine Company 12 of Beechmont Avenue firehouse and the firefighters making the deliveries was Captain Rooss, Pump Engineer Rios, Firefighter Bulerin and Firefighter Craft. Special thanks to BMW of Bridgeport for making this good news story possible!