Shelton Girl Scouts Help Kids at Boys & Girls Village

Using a portion of their cookie sale proceeds, the troop of eight middle-school aged girls purchased gifts on the wish lists of disadvantaged children served by the Boys & Girls Village organization. Monetary donations were also gathered from troop families to help meet their needs, for a combined donation of over $300.

“The girls are old enough to understand how blessed we are and how much we have,” explained troop co-leader, Kathryn Cavallaro. “They said they wanted to so do something to give presents to other children, and gifts at the holidays are a great way to help and get the girls involved.”

The troop is a long-standing community partner with Boys & Girls Village, which serves over 800 at-risk children each year. In addition to providing financial contributions in the past, the troop has also conducted a pajama drive, collecting and donating pajamas to these children in need.

“We are all in this together, and it is good to care for kids in need,” said eleven-year-old Emma T.

With the majority of clients ranging in age from 5-17 years old, Boys & Girls Village serves children and families in at-risk situations. The organization provides a broad range of services including behavioral health services, educational and vocational programs, and permanency planning. In its 75-year history, it has transformed over 30,000 lives across the state.

“This is a shining example of how a community banding together can do so much,” said Dr. Steven Kant, CEO of Boys & Girls Village. “It’s remarkable that these young leaders are building a strong sense of giving at such an early age, and a reminder to us all that acts of kindness are incredibly meaningful to those who are in crisis. We and the families we serve are grateful to Troop #60443.”

To explore how your group can partner with Boys & Girls Village, or to learn more about the organization, please visit www.bgvillage.orgor call 203-877-0300.

(Press release)