Westport Police Nab Burglary Suspect

#Westport, CT – On 12/23/2018, officers responded to a Sandhopper Trail address on the report of a burglary. The victim reported her vehicle and residence, both of which had been unlocked, were entered between 1:00 am and 5:00 am while the residents were home sleeping. A purse containing credit cards and cash were stolen from the victim’s vehicle. A computer and backpack were stolen from the living room. One of the victim’s credit cards was used later that morning at McDonald's and Sunoco in Norwalk. The total value of items taken was estimated to be one thousand eight hundred and fifty dollars ($1,850.00). While conducting the initial investigation of the victim’s complaint, additional reports of burglaries came in from the Sandhopper Trail area, including Gault Avenue, Ledge Meadow Lane and Crystal Circle. Multiple video doorbell activations from surrounding residences, along with reports of suspicious occurrences/persons, were reported and shared with the police department.

As a result of our extensive investigation, Xavier Medel, 19 of Bridgeport, CT, was identified as one of the suspects. His identity was confirmed through the Department of Probation and by a Westport police officer who viewed the surveillance footage and recognized Medel from previous interactions. A combination of positive identification and a forensic examination of his cell phone ultimately led to the issuance of an arrest warrant on 12/27/2018. He is currently wanted for 53a-101 Burglary 1st, 53a-48 Conspiracy to Commit (Burglary 1st), 53a-103 Burglary 3rd, 53a-48 Conspiracy to Commit (Burglary 3rd), 53a-125 Larceny 4th, 53a- 48 Conspiracy to Commit (Larceny 4th), 53a-128c Credit Card Theft and 53a-48 Conspiracy to Commit (Credit Card Theft). Medel is aware of the arrest warrant and is actively being sought for arrest. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Xavier Medel is urged to contact the Westport Police Department. Detectives continue to investigate these incidents and are actively working to identify the other suspects. The Westport Police Department urges residents to remain vigilant in locking their doors, garages and vehicles each and every night.

On 12/28/2018 at approximately 9:15pm, Xavier Medel was taken into custody at 261 Ely Avenue, Roodner Court, in Norwalk with the assistance of the Norwalk Police Department. He was transported to the Westport Police Department where he is being held in lieu of $250,000 court set bond. This incident remains under investigation and additional suspects are being sought.

