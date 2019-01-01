Westport News: Manufacture or Possession of Burglar Tools

#Westport CT– On 12/25/2018 at approximately 1:00am, an officer observed two young men get on and off of the northbound train multiple times while it was stopped at the Saugatuck Station. At one point, the young men got off of the train with a bicycle before re-boarding. The officer left the Saugatuck Station and traveled to the Greens Farms Station where he saw the same two individuals again in the train station parking lot. One of the individuals was determined to be a juvenile and the other identified as Jeffrey Pierre, 18, of Bridgeport. Both were wearing rolled up ski masks and Pierre was found to be in possession of a tool used to remove store security tags. Pierre was also carrying a backpack, later learned to belong to the juvenile suspect, which contained a hacksaw.

Both were arrested and brought to headquarters where they were charged with 53a-106 Manufacture or Possession of Burglar Tools. Pierre was released on a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 01/02/2019. The juvenile suspect was issued a juvenile summons and released to the custody of his mother.

