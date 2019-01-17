Build Day with Women Build

Come build with Habitat CFC’s Women Build! A Build Day with us is an empowering experience for all women. No experience necessary. All registrants must be 18 or older.

We prepare for the day and order supplies ahead of time-based on the number of volunteers. Please do not sign up unless you are sure you are able to attend.

Women Build Kits will be available for purchase the day of the build. Please bring cash if you wish to purchase a kit for $25, which will benefit Women Build’s fundraising efforts for a Habitat CFC home.