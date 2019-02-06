Bridgeport News: Woman Killed By Stray Bullet

#Bridgeport CT–On February 5, 2019 at 1947 hours, shots were fired at 660 William Street. Patrol officers immediately responded to the scene and located a 37 year old female on the second floor of a home at this location, who sustained at least one gunshot wound to the torso. The victim appears to have been shot through a second floor window. Officers began CPR on the victim and continued to assist medics with the administration of CPR until she was transported to Bridgeport Hospital. Shortly after arrival at the hospital, the victim was pronounced dead. Detectives are processing a crime scene at this location and are interviewing witnesses. We are working to establish a motive and are unsure at this time whether the victim was the intended target. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Winkler at 203-581-5224 or call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS. (Bridgeport Police Press Release)