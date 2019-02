#Westport, CT – Effective immediately, the Westport Yard Waste site, located at 180 Bayberry Lane, will operate with reduced hours as follows:

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

This schedule will be in effect until March 4, 2019, when regular hours will resume.

Christmas trees will continue to be accepted from Westport residents at the Yard Waste site during winter hours of operation.

This press release was made possible by: