Assisted Suicide Defeated

Family Institute of Connecticut is pleased to inform our members that the assisted suicide bill has “died in Committee” for the fifth time since 2013.

Assisted Suicide was on the Public Health Committee’s agenda last Friday, March 29th, but was “held” for lack of votes. Then it was put back on the agenda for Monday, April 1st, and again “held” for lack of votes!

It was at this point that Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, the Committee Chairman, declared defeat, an announcement covered by the press.

Nevertheless, the bill was not officially dead until Wednesday, April 3rd, at 5 pm, the Committee’s deadline. In an abundance of caution, FIC deliberately waited until now to bring you news of this victory.

Rep. Steinberg and “Compassion and Choices,” the national pro-assisted suicide group, is claiming to have come closer than ever to getting it out of committee. That may or may not be true. C&C, in particular, has made claims about its progress before that were later exposed as false.

What we do know is that C&C’s local lobbyist was quoted in the press as being “beyond disappointed” at the the failure of assisted suicide, to get even a vote in Committee.

FIC and our allies are now 5 for 5 at defeating assisted suicide bills in the very first committee of cognizance, with no bill to date getting a vote. This is an amazing feat in a socially liberal state like Connecticut. Moreover, Rep. Steinberg frankly acknowledges that if the bill were to be raised next year, the result would likely be exactly the same, and that our allies on the committee on this issue, including a few progressive Democrats, are not going to budge.

We won this year for the same reason we always win. Assisted Suicide is not a typical left/right, religion vs. secularism, pro-life vs. “pro-choice” issue. Our disability rights allies at Second Thoughts CT, most of whom differ with FIC on other issues, made real the fact that Assisted Suicide is bad public policy that puts vulnerable people at risk.

We must continue to be vigilant. No bill is truly dead until the end of the session in early June. Though it is unlikely, the possibility always exists that a bill may come back in some other form.

And we should not put too much stock in Rep. Steinberg’s claim that there will be no public hearing for assisted suicide next year. If our opponents can bring it back, they will.

Most importantly, this year’s fight should be a wake-up call for the anti-assisted suicide movement in our state. The forces of death are back in Connecticut, and determined to extend their reach to those in the twilight of life.

We, too, must come back, with all the energy we brought to this fight in its early years and more.

Watch for more anti-assisted suicide events that FIC will be holding throughout the year. And thank you to everyone who helped us defeat it in 2019!

