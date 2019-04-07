Safe to Tell Act Promotes Creation of School Threat Reporting Programs

Washington, DC— Today, Representative Jim Himes (CT-04), along with Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-25) and Anthony Gonzalez (OH-16), introduced the Safe to Tell Act. The bill creates a grant program for states to develop systems, such as telephone hotlines, mobile applications, or websites that allow people to anonymously report potential threats to schools.

“Too often, in the wake of a school shooting, we look back at the behavior of the killer and see that there were warning signs that went unreported,” said Himes. “People notice things that don’t seem quite right, or that put them on edge, but don’t know how or where to report it. The Safe to Tell Act creates ways for people to share their concerns of potential threats and educates the public and law enforcement on how to report. Earlier warning and better reporting will save lives.”

“The Safe to Tell Act will create a safe, uninformed, and simple method for individuals to report probable threats to schools,” said Diaz-Balart. “It will also serve as a preventative measure and will provide means to relay information anonymously and effectively so that officials can take action before any harm is done. Keeping schools safe is a top priority for me and my colleagues, and we believe that the Safe to Tell Act is an important step in the right direction.”

“School safety needs to be a top priority in our country, and that means taking action to stop school violence before it starts. This bill will enable states to create individualized systems that work for each of our unique communities to keep our children safe and encourage reporting and proper follow up for potential threats. I am proud to be a part of this legislation and look forward to working with my colleagues to get it across the finish line,” said Rep. Gonzalez.

Safe to Tell Act Promueve la creación de programas de reporte de amenazas escolares.

Washington, DC: hoy, el Representante Jim Himes (CT-04), junto con los Representantes Mario Díaz-Balart (FL-25) y Anthony Gonzalez (OH-16), introdujeron la Ley de seguridad para informar. El proyecto de ley crea un programa de subvenciones para que los estados desarrollen sistemas, como líneas telefónicas directas, aplicaciones móviles o sitios web que permiten personas dar informacion en forma anónima de posibles amenazas a las escuelas.

“Con demasiada frecuencia, después de un tiroteo en la escuela, observamos el comportamiento del asesino y observamos que hubo señales de advertencia que no fueron denunciadas”, dijo Himes. “Las personas notan cosas que no parecen todo correctas, o que las ponen nerviosas, pero no saben cómo ni dónde informarlas. La ley Safe to Tell crea formas para que las personas compartan sus inquietudes sobre posibles amenazas y educa al público y a las fuerzas del orden público sobre cómo informar. Una advertencia más temprana y una mejor información salvarán vidas ”.

“La Ley de seguridad para contar creará un método seguro, no informado y sencillo para que las personas informen sobre posibles amenazas a las escuelas”, dijo Díaz-Balart. “También servirá como medida preventiva y proporcionará medios para transmitir información de forma anónima y efectiva para que los funcionarios puedan tomar medidas antes de que se produzca cualquier daño. “Mantener la seguridad de las escuelas es una prioridad para mí y para mis colegas, y creemos que la Ley de seguridad para contar es un paso importante en la dirección correcta”.

“La seguridad escolar debe ser una prioridad máxima en nuestro país, y eso significa tomar medidas para detener la violencia escolar antes de que comience. Este proyecto de ley permitirá a los estados crear sistemas individualizados que funcionen para cada una de nuestras comunidades únicas para mantener a nuestros niños a salvo y alentar el reporte y el seguimiento adecuado de amenazas potenciales. “Estoy orgulloso de ser parte de esta legislación y espero trabajar con mis colegas para llegar a la meta”, dijo el Representante González.