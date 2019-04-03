Bond Commission For Bridgeport Police Body Cams

HARTFORD, CT – State Senator Marilyn Moore, State Senator Dennis Bradley, Rep. Jack Hennessy, Rep. Steven Stafstrom, Rep. Chris Rosario, Rep. Charlie Stallworth, and Rep. Andre Baker announced today that the State Bond Commission is expected to approve funding for the purchase of body cameras and digital data storage devices for the Bridgeport Police Department next week.

The Bridgeport Police Department will be reimbursed $1,150,449 for the purchase of body cameras and video storage devices. Last August, the department launched a body and dashboard camera program in an effort to strengthen trust between police and the public. Training was put in place for all 255 patrol, traffic, K-9 and Tactical Narcotics Team officers. Also, 97 dashboard cameras were installed in police vehicles. Bridgeport lawmakers agreed this is the right move to make.

