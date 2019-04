2019-04-13 @ 11:24pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 200 block of Anton Street. The assistant fire chief told me that the bathroom ceiling fan caught fire. The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it extended into the attic. Two fire hoses were used in the operation. One occupant suffered minor smoke inhalation, he was checked out by EMS and refused treatment at the hospital. The fire marshal was called to investigate.