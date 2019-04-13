Bridgeport News: SUV Crashes Into Grocery/Deli

1:44am–#Bridgeport CT– Witnesses told me an SUV had made a U-turn on Brooklawn Avenue, up onto the median which is over a foot tall, hit a car in the travel lane, squeezed between two parked cars without hitting them and then into the Brooklawn Grocery & Deli at 652 Brooklawn Avenue. The driver of the car was injured and transported to the hospital. The assistant fire chief told me the driver in the SUV fled on foot. Police are investigating and will be checking surveillance cameras from the businesses in the mini-plaza.