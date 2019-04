2019-04-13 @ 3:34pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child was hit by a pickup truck on Park Avenue between West Liberty Street and Cottage Avenue. First responders told me they expect the 5-7-year-old child to be okay despite receiving a head wound when his head hit the roadway after the impact from the truck. Police had their hands full with a large crowd that was upset because they said she was allegedly speeding.