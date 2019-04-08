Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Look who’s Doing It Local again!  Welcome back Benny Perez from Perez Tire located at 72 Knowlton Street in Bridgeport.  He promises to Slash The Competition, call him at 203-612-1784 to compare prices even from the big box shops.  He also has a four-tire alignment machine being installed so you don’t have to go elsewhere to get this done.  He also promises every day low prices for everyone, that will be a video that we will be telling you about in the next couple of days!  Thank you, Benny, for sponsoring DoingItLocal.com and keeping it a free service to the community!

 

