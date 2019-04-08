Look who’s Doing It Local again! Welcome back Benny Perez from Perez Tire located at 72 Knowlton Street in Bridgeport. He promises to Slash The Competition, call him at 203-612-1784 to compare prices even from the big box shops. He also has a four-tire alignment machine being installed so you don’t have to go elsewhere to get this done. He also promises every day low prices for everyone, that will be a video that we will be telling you about in the next couple of days! Thank you, Benny, for sponsoring DoingItLocal.com and keeping it a free service to the community!