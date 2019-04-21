Norwalk News: Easter Morning Fire

#Norwalk CT– On Sunday, April 21, 2019, the Norwalk Fire Department responded to Soundview Ave for a reported structure fire. Fire department companies found the third-floor apartment well involved with fire. Two hose lines were stretched to the third floor to extinguish. Multiple rooms had extensive fire damage and two others were damaged by heat and smoke. The second and first-floor apartments suffered water damage. The structure was posted unfit for occupancy and the fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause. There were no reported injuries.