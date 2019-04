UPDATE: State police think it was someone slamming a tailgate on a vehicle outside.

2019-04-16 @ 1:33pm– #Norwalk CT– There is a large police presence at Norwalk Community College for a report of shots fired in the cafeteria which appears to be false. Both Norwalk and State Police are on scene investigating. State police radio just said they think it’s a prank.

