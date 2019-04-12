Unlock Your Child’s Online World

#Bridgeport CT– The Bridgeport Police Department in collaboration with Department of Children and Families, Center for Family Justice, and Neighborhood Church Black Rock will host an informational session on how parents could ‘Unlock the Secrets of Your Child’s Online World’ in regards to phone app safety.

The informational session will be held on May 2, 2019 between the hours of 6:00pm-8:00pm at Iglesia Cristiana Renacer Church on 59 Clinton Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06605. Light refreshments to be served during the session and organizers are asking parents to not bring children. The organizers are asking for parents & caregivers to attend only.

All parents concerned about their children’s safety are encouraged to sign up for this FREE information session by contacting Alex Jennett at Alexandra.jennett@ct.gov or call 203-384-5575.