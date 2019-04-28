Westport News: Insurance Agent Arrested

In September 2018, the victim reported a larceny to investigators. The victim reported he had received an insurance renewal quote from High Ridge Agency in October 2017 for a full year commercial liability policy and excess coverage umbrella policy. The victim submitted full payment of premiums for both policies in an amount exceeding $33,000. In August 2018, the victim became aware that both policies were cancelled due to non- payment of a finance agreement. The excess liability coverage was canceled in February and the commercial liability coverage in May.

The victim then contacted Thomas Massotti, sole agent of High Ridge Agency, and asked about the cancellations. Massotti assured the victim his polices were still in place, but that was found not to be the case. The victim reported he requested payment of the unused premiums totaling $18,266.80 and Massotti refused to comply. According to a law enforcement database, Massotti is the owner of High Ridge Agency. The investigating officer submitted an arrest warrant application for Massotti, which was later approved.

On 04/26/2019, Massotti was arrested in Darien by Westport detectives. He was transported to Westport Police headquarters where he was charged with 53a-123 Larceny 2 nd : False Pretense or Promise. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 court set bond. Should Massotti post his bond, he is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 05/06/2019.

This press release was made possible by: